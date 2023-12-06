BBL 2023: Adelaide Strikers complete players list in Big Bash League 2023 ft. Travis Head and Matt Short 

Adelaide Strikers won the Big Bash League (BBL) in the 2017-18 edition and are looking to win for their second title. Last time, they had a poor campaign, as they finished seventh in the points table.

The Strikers are set to begin their campaign on Saturday, December 9 at the Adelaide Oval. Travis Head and D’Arcy Short are likely to open the batting. However, Head will be available for most part of the tournament due to his commitments with the Australian Test team in the three-match series against Pakistan.

Alex Carey will also be away this while. In Carey’s absence, the Strikers have Harry Nielsen as their specialist wicketkeeper. Jake Weatherald has opened for them over the years but is also someone who can bat in the middle order.

Matt Short has been an asset for the Strikers, especially after the stupendous season he had last time around when he also scored a hundred. Chris Lynn is the all-time leading run-scorer in the history of the WBBL and can tear the best bowling attacks apart on his day.

James Bazley has joined them after leaving the Brisbane Heat. Bazley is a powerful striker of the ball and can bowl handy medium pace. Cameron Boyce and Ben Manenti are the spin bowling options for the Strikers.

Wes Agar will lead their bowling attack, having picked up 67 wickets from 52 games since his debut in the BBL back in the 2017 season.

Adelaide Strikers squad for BBL 2023

Here's the Adelaide Strikers complete list of players for the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League 2023:

Wes Agar, James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Travis Head, Adam Hose, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Ben Manenti, Harry Nielsen, Jamie Overton, David Payne, D'Arcy Short, Matt Short, Henry Thorton, Jake Weatherald

