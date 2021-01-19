BCCI announce INR 5 Crore bonus for India after historic series win in Australia

BCCI have announced that the members of team India will be getting a massive bonus of INR 5 Crore after earning an incredible come-from-behind Test series win away to Australia.

India won the fourth Test at the Gabba to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy, beating Australia 2-1 in the Test series. And just moments after team India's historic triumph, BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced a bonus of INR 5 Crore for the members of the touring party.

Jay Shah heaped praise on the outstanding character and skill team India showed over the course of the four-match Test series against Australia. In a series of tweets, Jay Shah said:

"Team India has redefined words like resilience, grit and determination this Border Gavaskar Trophy. You have inspired the entire nation. Well done, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravi Shastri & the boys. Special mention to Siraj, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill. The BCCI has announced INR 5 Crore as team bonus. These are special moments for India Cricket. An outstanding display of character and skill."

A special triumph for Team India amid flurry of injuries

Team India earned a historic series win in Australia

Team India showed unparalleled resolve and fighting spirit to beat Australia in their own backyard once again. This series win will feel more special than the one two years ago, as India had to make do without Virat Kohli for three of the four Tests.

A number of other key players also missed matches due to injuries. Rahane and Pujara were the only two Indian players to feature in all four Tests.

But Ajinkya Rahane led the team brilliantly, with key contributions from several youngsters who were on their first Test tour.

The win not only helped India topple Australia, but it also took them back to the top of the ICC World Test Championship rankings. India also displaced Australia as the second-placed side in ICC Test rankings.