"BCCI should ask PCB to focus on fixing their own issues first" - Danish Kaneria sides with India on Asia Cup 2023 row

Danish Kaneria believes that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) should ask the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to fix their internal issues before initiating any discussion about the Asia Cup 2023.

Pakistan have the hosting rights for the continental event. However, the BCCI has made it clear that India will not travel to the neighboring country for the competition, given the strained relationship between the two.

Kaneria opined that the Pakistani board should first resolve its own issues before pointing fingers at the BCCI. He emphasized that it would not be a problem for India if the Men in Green decided to skip the 2023 Cricket World Cup, which will be played on Indian soil.

The former spinner made these remarks while speaking on his YouTube channel on Monday, January 2.

He said:

"The PCB officials have said that they will take a call regarding the Asia Cup. But I feel that BCCI should ask PCB to focus on fixing their own issues first. Only after that should India agree to talk to the Pakistani board. There is no point in meeting them if the PCB refuses to agree to those terms. The BCCI should just tell them, 'If you don't want to come, then don't come.'"

Notably, the latest edition of the Asia Cup is scheduled to be played in September this year. The BCCI's refusal to tour Pakistan and the PCB's unwillingness to move the tournament to a neutral venue has put the event in jeopardy.

"We'll seek the government's advice when the time arrives" - PCB chief Najam Sethi on sending the Pakistan team to India for 50-over World Cup

Former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja had threatened to boycott the 50-over World Cup if India do not visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup. However, new chief Najam Sethi has stated that the call will be taken by the government and not by the cricket board.

Speaking at a media interaction in December last year, Sethi mentioned that he would speak with the officials of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) regarding the Asia Cup. He clarified that no such decision would be taken that would isolate Pakistan from world cricket.

Sethi explained:

"We will obey whatever the government would suggest to us and we will seek the government's advice when the time arrives, similar to the last time I was the chairman. As far as the Asia Cup is concerned, I will go to ACC (Asian Cricket Council) and see what the situation is and we'll take a decision that is in the better interest of the game.

"We have to see what the other board's position is, we have to play cricket with everyone, and we will not take any step which can cause any isolation."

The BCCI and the PCB have had a strained relationship in the past, with the Indian board often refusing to play bilateral series against Pakistan owing to political tensions between the two countries.

The Asia Cup dispute is just the latest chapter in the ongoing saga between the two boards, and it remains to be seen how the issue will be resolved.

