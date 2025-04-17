BCCI to axe Abhishek Nayar from coaching staff after BGT 2024-25 review: Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have dropped the axe on the support staff, with assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, fielding coach T Dilip, and strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai, all expected to be shown the door after the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series debacle. The governing body had launched a stringent review into the 1-3 series loss Down Under at the start of the year, and some tough calls were on the horizon.

Ad

According to a report in the Dainik Jagran, the BCCI came to a decision to relieve Abhishek Nayak of his duties after the victorious 2025 Champions Trophy campaign. Although Team India were at their best across all departments, it could not make up for the batting failures in red-ball cricket.

The report further states that no immediate appointments are expected despite three members of the coaching staff set to depart. The BCCI had already roped in Sitanshu Kotak as a batting coach ahead of the home series against England, in addition to Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate as assistant coaches. The former batter is expected to take over Nayar's responsibilities moving forward.

Ad

Trending

As far as T Dilip's position is concerned, the fielding coaching responsibilities will be transferred to Ryan ten Doeschate. The former Netherlands international served as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fielding coach prior to his appointment with the Indian national team.

The BCCI are set to appoint Adrian Le Roux as the new strength and conditioning coach. The South African, currently part of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) setup in IPL 2025, has worked with Team India in the past.

Ad

Le Roux was roped in during the 2001-02 tour of South Africa, but refused an extension. He will officially join the Team India setup after the 2025 IPL season.

The BCCI had outlined during their internal review that members part of the coaching staff for over three years might be replaced. Both T Dilip and Soham Desai fall into the category after having joined the side as part of Rahul Dravid's support staff after the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Ad

Abhishek Nayar's stint as Team India assistant coach lasted only 8 months

The former all-rounder was appointed as assistant coach as part of Gautam Gambhir's regime following Rahul Dravid's departure. The pair were part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) coaching staff during the IPL 2024 season.

Abhishek Nayar has worked closely with players since his retirement as a player. He played a huge role in reviving Dinesh Karthik's career during his twilight years. Recently, wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul also credited the former all-rounder for his improvement in white-ball cricket in recent times.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news