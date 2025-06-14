BCCI confirms schedule for New Zealand's white-ball tour in early 2026; Kiwis to play 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed the schedule for the home series against New Zealand in early 2026. The Kiwis will square off in three ODIs and five T20Is. The latter will give the tourists the opportunity to acclimatize to conditions ahead of the T20 World Cup in February-March.

The tour begins with the 50-over series on January 11, with Vadodara set to host the first ODI. The next two matches will be staged by Rajkot (January 14) and Indore (January 18). The shortest format commences on January 21 in Nagpur, followed by Raipur hosting the second on January 23. Guwahati will be the venue for the third T20I on 25, while Vizag will stage the fourth on 28. Trivandrum will host the final fixture of the white-ball leg on January 31.

Both sides will be keen to fine-tune their preparations and combinations for the World Cup with the five-game T20I series. India are notably the defending champions ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, having lifted their second trophy in the 2024 edition.

New Zealand last toured India for a white-ball leg in 2023

New Zealand national cricket team. (Credits: Getty)

New Zealand had last toured India for a white-ball series in early 2023. Having played three ODIs and as many T20Is, the Black Caps returned home with only one win. Their only victory came in the first T20I in Ranchi as the visitors emerged triumphant by 21 runs.

The series against the Kiwis will pose a new challenge for Suryakumar Yadav. He has yet to lose a T20I series as captain since replacing Rohit Sharma in the role. Under the 34-year-old, India have already muscled Australia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South Africa, and England in T20 series.

Mitchell Santner, who has proven himself to be an equally worthy captain, will equally enjoy the challenge of facing India in familiar conditions. Santner was also instrumental in helping New Zealand break Team India's unbeaten series streak in home Tests last year.

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

