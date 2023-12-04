BCCI drops auctioneer Hugh Edmeades for IPL 2024 auction, considering Mallika Sagar as a replacement: Reports

Renowned auctioneer Hugh Edmeades won't be a part of the IPL 2023 auction on December 19 in Dubai. Edmeades has hosted every IPL auction since taking over from Richard Madley in 2018. According to Sportstar, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already informed of its decision to not call him up this year.

On the first day of the IPL 2022 mega auction at the ITC Gardenia hotel in Bengaluru, Edmeades collapsed on the stage while auctioning Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga. He was rushed for medical attention and veteran broadcaster Charu Sharma was called up to carry the proceedings further.

Edmeades suffered “postural hypotension” (a drop in blood pressure due to a change in posture). Sharma handled most of the remaining proceedings but the Englishman returned for the final phase on the second day amid loud cheers and a standing ovation. He also returned for the IPL 2023 auction.

“My fall came totally out of the blue in Bengaluru," he said ahead of the latter event in December last year. "In 2,700 auctions I have never fallen off the stage in my life. I am fine now, no recurrence. I think I was just physically unprepared. Not enough sleep, not enough food. I think I just ran out of gas. I felt it coming on and I thought I would have a break after I have sold Hasaranga but the next thing I knew I was being picked off the floor. That was unexpected. Touching wood, I am very fit, thank you."

The 2018 IPL stint was the 63-year-old's first in cricket. After spending years at multiple auction houses Edmeades now works independently.

Mallika Sagar might replace Edmeades for IPL 2024 auction

The report also states the BCCI is looking at Mallika Sagar, the auctioneer for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) for the men's event as well. An art history major, she was the first Indian-origin woman auctioneer at the British auction house Christie’s.

Apart from handling the WPL since last year, Mallika also hosted the Pro Kabaddi League auction in 2021 and was the first woman auctioneer in the league.

1166 players have registered for the IPL 2024 auction, out of which 830 are Indians and the rest 336 are overseas. Only 77 slots are available in the 10 franchises - 30 overseas and 47 Indian.