"BCCI is going to regret" - Social media reacts after Ajinkya Rahane is dropped from India's Test team for South Africa tour

Team India's veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane failed to find a place in the side's squad for the upcoming two-match Test series in South Africa.

Rahane's international career got a new lease of life after he was named in India's squad for the World Test Championship final against Australia in June. He was the top performer with the bat for the team in the summit clash, finishing with scores of 89 and 46.

Furthermore, he was re-appointed as the vice-captain of India's Test team prior to the two-match series against West Indies. However, he struggled for form, registering scores of 3 and 8.

With the likes of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul back in the red-ball team after long injury layoffs, Rahane has lost his place in the squad for the upcoming South Africa tour. Following the announcement, many fans took to social media to react to the senior player's absence.

India and South Africa will compete in three T20Is and as many ODIs. The white-ball matches will be followed by a two-match Test series.

India squad for South Africa tour

Senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been rested for the six white-ball games and will only feature in the Test series. Sharma will continue to lead the team in the format.

In his absence, Suryakumar Yadav was named the captain of the T20I side, while KL Rahul was appointed the skipper for the three 50-over encounters.

India’s squad for Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Shami*, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna

India’s squad for 3 T20Is: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C & wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar