BCCI to hold SGM on May 29 to discuss hosting of T20 World Cup amid COVID-19 woes

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have called for a Special General Meeting (SGM) on May 29 to discuss the upcoming cricket season in India, including the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in October-November.

Doubts have started cropping up about India’s chances of hosting the T20 World Cup later in the year after IPL 2021 had to be suspended earlier this month in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases inside bio-bubbles.

According to a report in PTI, the notice sent by BCCI secretary Jay Shah for the SGM said there will be a "discussion on the upcoming cricket season in view of the pandemic situation prevailing in India".

The BCCI SGM will take place a few days ahead of the ICC meeting on June 1, in which the cricketing body is likely to decide on the staging of the T20 World Cup. India have been battling a severe second wave of COVID-19 with close to 3 lakh new cases and more than 4,000 deaths being registered per day.

The report added that the UAE have emerged as a back-up venue for the T20 World Cup. UAE successfully hosted IPL 2020 late last year and was a back-up venue for this year’s edition as well. BCCI, however, decided to go ahead with the T20 league in India.

While the first half of IPL 2021 went off without much trouble, the tournament had to be suspended indefinitely after multiple COVID-19 cases emerged inside the bio-bubbles.

BCCI had picked nine venues for T20 World Cup

Last month, the BCCI had shortlisted nine venues for the T20 World Cup - Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai.

"The nine venues have been informed and it was again discussed that preparations should continue for the showpiece event with an eye on the Covid-19 situation and a call will only be taken closer to the event. It is too early to imagine what can or will happen in October-November with regards to the coronavirus situation. But preparations shall be on," A BCCI source was quoted as telling ANI.

Apart from the T20 World Cup, the BCCI SGM will also see discussions over women’s and domestic cricket.

