BCCI to investigate Sanju Samson’s non-participation in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25: Reports

According to the Times of India, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to investigate wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson's absence from the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT). With the selectors set to finalize the squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy over the next few days, Samson's no-show for Kerala in the premier domestic 50-over competition could jeopardize his place.

The 30-year-old participated for Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) that preceded the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Samson struggled in the T20 tournament, finishing with only 136 runs in five matches at an average of 27.20.

Samson was not picked for the VHT by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) after he expressed his unavailability for the preparatory camp pre-tournament.

A BCCI source said ( as quoted by TOI):

"The selectors and the board have been very clear on the importance of domestic cricket. Last year, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer lost central contracts for missing domestic matches without seeking permission. Even in Samson's case, the board and selectors were not given any reason why he missed the tournament. All that is known so far is that he spends much of his time in Dubai."

"The selectors would want a valid reason. Otherwise, it will be difficult to consider him for the ODI season. Samson has had a bitter history with the KCA, but that needs to be sorted out for him to play in domestic cricket. It can't be that the state association and him have a misunderstanding, and he misses out on game time. He did play in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy preceding the Vijay Hazare Trophy," the source added.

Samson last played for India in the T20I series against South Africa, scoring two centuries in four outings to help the side pull off a 3-1 win. He has been picked for the upcoming five-match T20I series at home against England, beginning January 22.

"Sanju should be preferred" - Harbhajan Singh

Former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has backed Sanju Samson as India's first-choice wicketkeeper for the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy. The stylish batter boasts an incredible ODI record, averaging almost 57 at a strike rate of 99.60 in 16 matches.

Talking about the selection for the mega event on his YouTube channel 'Harbhajan Turbanator Singh,' he said (via India Today):

"I think one among Sanju Samson or Rishabh Pant should be picked. I feel Sanju should be preferred because he had played in South Africa. Rishabh played well in Australia, but it was a long tour, so if he is rested, it's not a big thing."

Samson will likely be in a battle with Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul for the wicketkeeper's role in the Champions Trophy. The eight-team tournament begins on February 19, with India set to play their matches in Dubai.

