BCCI issues stringent player guidelines aimed at fostering positive team environment, makes participation in domestic matches mandatory: Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday, January 16, reportedly introduced new stringent rules for players in the wake of Team India's 3-1 loss in Australia and the preceding 3-0 whitewash at home against New Zealand. As per the guidelines, players must participate in domestic games to remain eligible for selection in the national team and for a central contract.

The BCCI policy document for players, which features 10 points, is 'aimed at fostering discipline, unity and a positive team environment and upholding professional standards apart from ensuring operational efficiency during tours'.

A report in The Times of India published the 10-point guideline for Team India. The first rule states that 'participation in domestic matches is mandatory for players to remain eligible for selection in the national team and for central contracts, as per BCCI guidelines'. Exceptions will only be considered under extraordinary circumstances and will require approval from the Chairman of Selectors.

The second point in the policy guideline states that 'all players are expected to travel with the team to and from matches and practice sessions. Separate travel arrangements with families are discouraged to maintain discipline and team cohesion.

Further, a baggage policy has been put into place by the BCCI, which states that 'any excess baggage costs will need to be borne by the individual player'. The new rules also include restrictions on individual staff on tour/series.

The BCCI has also instructed players that they cannot leave practice sessions early and are 'required to stay for the entire duration of scheduled practice sessions and travel together to and from the venue'. Personal shoots or endorsements during series/tours too have been barred.

As per the TOI report, the Indian cricket board has put in place a family travel policy that 'ensures a balance between players’ personal well-being and team commitments'. As per the new rule, 'players absent from India for more than 45 days during overseas tours can be joined by their partners and children (under 18) for one visit per series (format-wise) of up to two weeks.

Significantly, the BCCI has disallowed players returning home if matches end early. The cricket board has instructed players to stay with the team 'until the scheduled end of the match series or tour'.

BCCI recently reviewed India's BGT 2024-25 debacle

The BCCI recently held a review meeting with Team India captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and chief selector Ajit Agarkar after the side's 3-1 defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. As per ANI, Gambhir spoke about 'indiscipline' in the Indian dressing room during the review meeting.

The report added that assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate and Abhishek Nayar's roles are under scanner. In a related development, former Saurashtra cricketer Sitanshu Kotak is set to join the support staff as an assistant batting coach.

