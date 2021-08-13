BCCI medical officer allowed Krunal Pandya to attend team meeting in SL although he complained of throat pain - Reports

Krunal Pandya's positive COVID-19 report forced eight other Indian squad members to miss the final two T20I matches of the Sri Lankan tour. Ultimately, it allowed Sri Lanka to win the three-match series, although India had emerged victorious in the series opener.

Now, a few days after the tour, sources close to the developments in Sri Lanka have disclosed that medical officer Abhijit Salvi did not take any action despite Krunal Pandya complaining of throat pain on July 26.

The Indian all-rounder was not tested immediately. On top of that, he even attended a team meeting.

"Krunal had throat pain on July 26 and he followed the protocol (by) informing the medical officer. It is strange that he should have been immediately isolated with a Rapid Antigen Test (self-test kit) done. But nothing of that sort happened," a BCCI source informed PTI.

"Although Rapid Antigen Test is not conclusive but it's the first part of protocol. But I can confirm, Krunal, despite throat pain, attended team meeting," the source added.

Krunal Pandya's RT/PCR test was done on July 27, where he returned positive. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah intervened and asked all close contacts of the player to be isolated. Thanks to Shah's intervention, the last two T20Is of the India vs Sri Lanka series were not canceled.

Situation could have been averted had the medical team taken action after Krunal Pandya's complaint: Sources

The source privy to developments in Sri Lanka added that COVID tests take place in the IPL once every three days. However, during India's tour of Sri Lanka, the medical team conducted COVID tests once every five days.

According to the source, the situation of the Indian team could have been better in Sri Lanka if the medical team did its job to perfection.

"In fact, another question that's being raised is how come BCCI's medical team in Sri Lanka agreed to testing every fifth day whereas in IPL, testing is done every third day. Had the medical team been pro-active, the situation could have been averted," the source said.

Krunal Pandya tested negative for COVID-19 earlier this month and has now returned home. The all-rounder has now kicked off his training sessions for IPL 2021.

