BCCI name India A squad for final 2 matches against England Lions; Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh included

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the squad for the final two matches between India A and England Lions in Ahmedabad. The final two games, starting on January 24 and February 1, are four-day ones as both teams fight tooth and nail to win the series.

19-year-old keeper-batter Kumar Kushagra, who earned 7.2 crore in the IPL 2024 auction from the Delhi Capitals, has earned his maiden call-up to the A squad. Rinku Singh will replace Sarfaraz Khan for the fourth and final unofficial Test, while Arshdeep Singh will also get a taste of red-ball cricket. Following a good performance in the Ranji Trophy for Hyderabad, Tilak Varma has also earned a call-up.

India A squad for 3rd multi-day game: Abhimanyu Easwaran (Captain), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Kumar Kushagra, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Vidwath Kaverappa, Upendra Yadav, Akash Deep, Yash Dayal.

India A squad for 4th multi-day game: Abhimanyu Easwaran (Captain), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Washington Sundar, Shams Mulani, Arshdeep Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Vidwath Kaverappa, Upendra Yadav, Akash Deep, Yash Dayal.

India A on the verge of losing 2nd unofficial Test

Rajat Patidar. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The tour match between the two sides resulted in a draw as England managed only 233 before the home side piled on 462-8. However, led by Josh Bohannon, England have put their best foot forward. The tourists racked up 553, headlined by centuries from Keaton Jennings and Bohannon, while Dan Mousely and Jack Carson made half-centuries.

In reply, Rajat Patidar hammered 151 of the home side's 227 runs as Matthew Fisher and Matthew Potts claimed four wickets each. Heading into day 4, the home side still require 331 runs with six wickets in hand to breach the 490-run target.

The hosts' senior team and England's senior team will compete in the five-Test series, beginning on January 25th in Hyderabad.

