BCCI name India's squads for multi-format home series against South Africa

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the squads for the multi-format series against South Africa women's team at home. Jemimah Rodrigues and Pooja Vastrakar have been included in both white-ball and red-ball squads, but their participation depends upon their fitness levels.

Rodrigues' back injury prompted her to miss the five-game T20I tour of Bangladesh recently and was in the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. While Vastrakar played all five games of the victorious series, the BCCI hasn't specified the nature of her injury.

Uncapped keeper-batter Uma Chetry replaces Yastika Bhatia, who sustained an injury only after the opening T20I against Bangladesh. Top-order batter Priya Punia and pacer Arundhati Reddy have also been recalled, but there was no place for Titas Sadhu. Harleen Deol and Mannat Kashyap are other notable absentees from the squad.

Team India ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues (subject to fitness), Richa Ghosh (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar (subject to fitness), Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Priya Punia.

Test squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Shafali Verma, Shubha Satheesh, Jemimah Rodrigues (subject to fitness), Richa Ghosh (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar (subject to fitness), Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Priya Punia.

T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Uma Chetry (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues (subject to fitness), Sajana Sajeevan, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Asha Sobhana, Pooja Vastrakar (subject to fitness), Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy.

Standby: Saika Ishaque.

India to host South Africa in Bengaluru and Chennai

South Africa women's cricket team. (Credits: Getty)

South Africa's all-format visit in India begins with the three-game ODI series, with the matches to take place on June 16th, 19th, and 23rd in Bengaluru. Chennai will host the historic one-off Test from June 28th - July 1st.

Both sides will also square off in Chennai for the three-game T20I series on July 5th, 7th, and 9th. The Test will be India's third in seven months, having hosted England and Australia in the format.

