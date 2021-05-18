BCCI has organised charter flights to ferry players to Mumbai: Harmanpreet Kaur

Indian women's T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur has said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has organised charter flights to ferry both men and women players to Mumbai.

Both the men’s and the women’s teams are scheduled to gather in Mumbai to begin their two-week hard quarantine ahead of their UK tour. Earlier today, it was reported that both the men’s and women’s teams could fly off together to the UK.

Taking to her official Twitter account, Harmanpreet Kaur wrote:

“The BCCI has organised charter flights to ferry both men and women players to Mumbai before we leave for the UK. Considering the distance and individual convenience, players have made their own choices.”

The Indian women’s Test and ODI captain Mithali Raj thanked the BCCI for taking 'elaborate' measures for the health and safety of the players. She tweeted in this regard:

“Travelling is a challenge in the pandemic, but it is reassuring to see elaborate measures by BCCI for our health and safety. A charter ✈to Mumbai and UK and regular RT-PCR Tests at home. #LetsDoThis"

The Indian men's team will play the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in Southampton followed by a five-Test series against England. The women's team, meanwhile, will play a one-off Test against England followed by three ODIs and three T20Is.

The Indian women’s team will have a new coach in Ramesh Powar for the UK tour. The former India off-spinner was named the coach of the women's team in place of WV Raman, who had himself replaced Powar in the same position.

Harmanpreet Kaur shares video of practice session ahead of England tour

Last week, the selectors chose the Indian women's squad for the tour of England. While Harmanpreet Kaur remains the T20I captain, veteran Mithali Raj will captain the team in the one-off Test match and the ODIs.

Ahead of the UK tour, Harmanpreet Kaur took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded a video of her practice session. The clip was shared with some peppy Punjabi music.

The Indian women’s tour of England will begin with the one-off Test in Bristol from June 16. The ODI series will begin on June 27 in Bristol, while the first T20I has been scheduled for July 9 in Northants. The tour will conclude with the final T20I in Chelmsford on July 15.

After the series, Harmanpreet Kaur will take part in the inaugural edition of 'The Hundred' tournament, which begins on July 21. Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma are the other Indian women players who will feature in the tournament.