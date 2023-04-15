BCCI provides update on Indian stars Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer's recovery status

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has provided Indian fans with an update on speedster Jasprit Bumrah's recovery from a back injury.

The board confirmed that Bumrah underwent successful surgery in New Zealand six weeks ago and has already started the rehabilitation process at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Jasprit Bumrah's absence has hurt Team India over the past few months, especially in the T20 World Cup 2022, and his potential comeback could certainly bolster their chances of winning the ODI World Cup this year.

Here's what BCCI wrote about Bumrah in a press release:

"Mr Jasprit Bumrah underwent surgery in New Zealand on his lower back, which was successful and he remains pain-free. The fast bowler was advised by the specialist to start his rehab six weeks after the surgery and accordingly, Mr Bumrah has commenced his rehab management at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru from Friday."

Shreyas Iyer to undergo lower back surgery probably similar to Jasprit Bumrah

Like Bumrah, even Shreyas Iyer has had some issues with his lower back and has officially been advised to undergo surgery which will take place next week. Iyer has been a massive player for Team India, especially at No. 4 slot, and they will need his services at the World Cup.

Here's the statement BCCI released on Shreyas Iyer:

"Mr Shreyas Iyer is scheduled to undergo surgery for his lower back issue next week. He will remain under the surgeon’s care for two weeks and will return to the NCA after that for rehabilitation."

Team India will be even stronger if they can somehow manage to get both Bumrah and Iyer fit in time for the World Cup in October. It remains to be seen as to how they are incorporated into the team and how they perform once fit.

