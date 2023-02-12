BCCI releases Jaydev Unadkat from India's Test squad; set to join Saurashtra ahead of Ranji Trophy final

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released Jaydev Unadkat from India's Test squad ahead of the second Test against Australia, scheduled to be played in Delhi, starting on Friday, February 17.

The decision will now allow the senior pacer to turn up for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final against Bengal at Eden Gardens, which commences on February 16.

Undakat was part of the Indian squad, which outpowered Australia and won the first Test comprehensively within three days. However, he was not part of the playing XI.

The Indian think tank picked Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami as the two pacers to accompany the spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel.

Considering that Rohit Sharma and Co. are unlikely to make any changes to their winning combination for the second Test, the BCCI decided to release Unadkat from the squad. In an official statement, the BCCI wrote:

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee in consultation with the Indian team management has decided to release Jaydev Unadkat from India’s squad for the 2nd Test of the Mastercard Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy."

The statement added:

"Jaydev will now join the Saurashtra squad, which qualified for the Mastercard Ranji Trophy final to be played against Bengal from 16th February at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata."

"This is probably one of the most well-deserved call-ups that you have got"- Jaydev Unadkat recalls Rahul Dravid's message before his comeback Test

Jaydev Unadkat recently recalled Team India head coach Rahul Dravid's message before his comeback Test against Bangladesh in December last year. He waited for more than a decade to add to his Test caps after making his debut back in 2010 against South Africa.

Unadkat kept griding hard in the domestic circuit for Saurashtra and put in stellar performances to eventually earn a place in the Indian Test squad. He got an opportunity to play in the second Test in Mirpur, where he impressed by picking up three wickets.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, he recalled his conversation with Dravid, saying:

"On the day when the Test was starting, Rahul bhai told me in the morning: 'JD, you are a part of the XI, And this is probably one of the most well-deserved call-ups that you have got. Be very, very proud of it and enjoy your time out there in the middle.' It was just a 30-second talk."

Jaydev Undakat's addition will certainly be a booster for Saurashtra, who aim to win their second Ranji Trophy title in three years.

