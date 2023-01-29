BCCI's Jay Shah announces Rs 5 crore cash prize for Shafali Verma and Co. after U19 Women’s T20 World Cup glory

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Sunday (January 29) announced a cash prize of Rs 5 crore for the Shafali Verma-led India Women's U19 team after their win in the inaugural U19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

The Women in Blue beat the England Women U19 team by seven wickets in South Africa's Potchefstroom, courtesy of a clinical bowling performance.

Shah said this year will be "path-breaking" for women's cricket in India, ahead of the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL).

In a tweet post, Shah wrote:

“Women’s Cricket in India is on the upswing and the World Cup triumph has taken the stature of women’s cricket several notches higher. I am delighted to announce INR 5 crore for the entire team and support staff as prize money. This is surely a path-breaking year.”

Jay Shah @JayShah Women's Cricket in India is on the upswing and the World Cup triumph has taken the stature of women's cricket several notches higher. I am delighted to announce INR 5 crore for the entire team and support staff as prize money. This is surely a path-breaking year.

He credited the Shafali Verma-led side for their daring approach throughout the tournament.

“Kudos to the India U19 team for winning the #U19T20WorldCup.This is a phenomenal achievement as our young cricketers have made the country proud. That the young players weren’t overawed by the big occasion speaks volume about their steely characters and temperament.”

Jay Shah @JayShah Kudos to the India U19 team for winning the #U19T20WorldCup .This is a phenomenal achievement as our young cricketers have made the country proud. That the young players weren't overawed by the big occasion speaks volume about their steely characters and temperament.

“This humongous achievement surely calls for a celebration” – Jay Shah invites Shafali Verma and Co. for IND vs NZ third T20I

Jay Shah also invited the India Women’s U19 team to watch the third T20I between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 1. The BCCI will hope that Hardik Pandya and Co. win their third T20I against the Kiwis to give a fitting tribute to the Women in Blue.

He wrote on Twitter:

“I invite @TheShafaliVerma and her victorious team to join us at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and witness the third T20I on 1st February. This humongous achievement surely calls for a celebration. @BCCI @BCCIWomen”

Jay Shah @JayShah I invite @TheShafaliVerma and her victorious team to join us at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and witness the third T20I on 1st February. This humongous achievement surely calls for a celebration. @BCCI @BCCIWomen

Meanwhile, the Indian Women's senior team will next play in the Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa later this year. The Women in Blue will begin their T20WC campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan Women in Cape Town on Sunday, February 12. Shafali Verma has been included in India's squad for the tournament.

