BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had a long meeting with India coach Rahul Dravid in Florida ahead of Asia Cup: Reports

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah reportedly had a pretty lengthy meeting with Indian head coach Rahul Dravid before the fourth and the fifth T20Is against the West Indies in Lauderhill, Florida, last weekend.

According to Cricbuzz, the meeting took place for about two hours. While the details of what was said weren't disclosed, Dravid apparently travelled from the team hotel to meet the BCCI secretary, who was in the US for a private visit.

It could have been a routine meeting, but given the fact that India's performances have been under the scanner recently, some serious topics might have also have been discussed ahead of the Asia Cup and the World Cup.

The fact that the Men in Blue lost the T20I series in the West Indies has made it more intriguing as to whether anything related to Dravid's future as coach was discussed in the meeting. As of now, the details remain unclear with Rahul Dravid and Co. set to have a preparatory Asia Cup camp in Alur from June 24.

India's Asia Cup selection likely to take place after 1st Ireland T20I

Reports suggest that India's Asia Cup squad could be selected between the first and second T20Is against Ireland. With Jasprit Bumrah leading the Men in Blue in that series, it could give the selectors a clear idea about how he's shaping up after a long layoff due to injury.

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer both played the practice game in the National Cricket Academy (NCA), but reports haven't clearly suggested whether both have passed the fitness test for the Asia Cup.

With the first T20I against Ireland on August 18, the physios at the NCA could have got ample time to get their message across to the team management and selectors about Rahul and Iyer's fitness.