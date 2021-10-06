BCCI targets hosting rights for more ICC events after the 2023 World Cup

The BCCI aims to host more global and International Cricket Council (ICC) events in the next few years. India missed out on staging this year's Men's T20 World Cup as scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and monsoons.

Although the 2021 ICC World T20 will occur in the UAE and Oman, BCCI has retained its hosting rights. Before announcing the venue change for the multi-nation event, the board also moved the second leg of IPL 2021 to the UAE.

A reliable source told Aaj Tak that the board wants to host more tournaments after the 2023 World Cup. The spokesperson stated that the BCCI has begun planning and hopes to win the rights for three events in the next eight years.

"We are planning for more ICC events for our country after the 2023 World Cup. Our plan is to bring more ICC tournaments. We are planning it properly. Once our plan will come up, we will pitch it to the ICC. We are hopeful that we will be able to bring those tournaments. Our plan is for 3 ICC events in the next 8 years of cycle."

India will also stage the 2023 ODI World Cup, having served as co-hosts in 2011 and 1996.

We have not decided anything but our plan is to bring more ICC events to India: BCCI source

Captains pose before the 2019 World Cup. (Credits: Twitter)

The BCCI representative further revealed that the board is keen to host more global competitions to cater to the huge number of fans in India. However, everything currently stands at the planning stage.

"During the next ICC meeting, we will put forward our plan of hosting ICC events in India. Since our country has a huge number of cricket fans, we are hopeful that we will be able to make it. As of now everything is in the draft stage. We have not decided anything but our plan is to bring more ICC events to India."

The T20 World Cup, currently being played with 16 teams, will expand to 20 nations in the 2024-31 cycle. As many as four T20 World Cups will take place in that duration and will contain 55 games. On the other hand, the 50-over competition will have 14 sides in 2027 and 2031.

Cricbuzz @cricbuzz

ENG vs AUS - October 30Rest of the fixtures 👇👇 🚨🚨 2021 #T20WorldCup fixtures announced 🚨🚨IND vs PAK - October 24ENG vs AUS - October 30Rest of the fixtures 👇👇 🚨🚨 2021 #T20WorldCup fixtures announced 🚨🚨IND vs PAK - October 24

ENG vs AUS - October 30Rest of the fixtures 👇👇

