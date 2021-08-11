BCCI trying to sort out "communication issues" between players, management and selectors

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly stepped up its efforts to resolve recurring communication issues between Team India players, management and selectors.

According to a report in The Times of India, the BCCI is preparing a two-year 'blueprint' to avoid any issues regarding team building and future planning. An official confirmed on Wednesday that the board is trying to create a system where communication is not "lost in translation". The official told TOI:

“There were issues pertaining to communication and messages getting lost in translation. So the board top brass is looking to create a system so that the team management and players can have their concerns heard by the top management without much delay.”

The development comes after a turbulent three-year phase in Indian cricket in terms of communication issues. Players and stakeholders have often complained of a lack of clarity and explicit communication from the BCCI in the build-up to crucial tournaments, with Ambati Rayudu's omission from the 2019 World Cup squad being a case in point.

In a more recent instance, Shubman Gill's injury ahead of the ongoing India-England Test series had brought the fault lines between the wheels of Indian cricket to the fore. The selectors believed the team management had enough replacements, but the latter were adamant in their demand for more.

The impasse was resolved only when a few more players were injured and the BCCI sent Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw as backups.

BCCI looking at backroom stafff overhaul

Ravi Shastri has informed to some BCCI members that he is planning to part-way with the Indian team as the coach after the T20 WC 2021. (Source - Indian Express) — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 11, 2021

In a related development, Team India are also staring at a possible overhaul of the Ravi Shastri-led team management after the T20 World Cup in October-November.

A report in the Indian Express suggests that the contracts of Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, batting coach Vikram Rathour and fielding coach R Sridhar may not be renewed.

There are indications that Rahul Dravid could take on the role of head coach. The theory was also solidified when the BCCI invited nominations for the position of chief of the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Edited by Samya Majumdar