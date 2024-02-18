BCCI writes to centrally contracted players, warns them of severe implications over non-participation in domestic cricket: Reports 

After urging centrally contracted Indian players to not ignore domestic cricket, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has now reportedly written a letter to cricketers, warning them of severe implications if they don’t follow the board’s directive.

Despite BCCI’s clear instructions, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, and Deepak Chahar did not turn out for their respective teams in round seven of the Ranji Trophy 2024, which began on Friday, February 16. As per some reports, Kishan is set to participate in the DY Patil T20 tournament.

In the latest development in the matter, ESPNcricinfo has claimed that BCCI secretary Shah has written to the contracted Indian players and has made it amply clear that they need to prove themselves in domestic cricket to be considered for the national team.

In the letter, which has been accessed by ESPNcricinfo, Shah said that the BCCI is proud of IPL’s success.

"However, there is a trend that has started to emerge and is a cause for concern. Some players have begun prioritizing the IPL over domestic cricket, a shift that was not anticipated. Domestic cricket has always been the foundation upon which Indian cricket stands, and it has never been undervalued in our vision for the sport," he then wrote.

"It is essential to recognize that domestic cricket forms the backbone of Indian cricket and serves as the feeder line to Team India. Our vision for Indian cricket has been clear from the outset - every cricketer aspiring to play for India must prove themselves in domestic cricket. Performance in domestic tournaments remains a critical yardstick for selection, and non-participation in domestic cricket will carry severe implications," the letter added.

The report further quoted Shah as saying that the letter was 'not a critique but a reminder of the values that have shaped Indian cricket over the years'.

Earlier, speaking at a function ahead of the Rajkot Test, Shah had made it clear that centrally contracted players need to play domestic cricket if fit.

Kishan, Shreyas, and Chahar are under the scanner as BCCI cracks the whip

Following BCCI’s letter to players, the trio of Kishan, Shreyas, and Chahar will be under the scanner even more. Shreyas has a Grade B contract with the BCCI, whereas Kishan has a Grade C contract. Chahar was not retained when the BCCI announced the latest contracts.

Kishan pulled out of the South Africa tour and has not played for India since November. As per reports, he has been training in Baroda along with Hardik Pandya. As for Shreyas, he featured in the first two Tests against England but was dropped for the remaining three Tests.

Speaking of Chahar, who has had several fitness issues, the pacer pulled out of the South Africa ODIs due to a family medical emergency. He last turned out for India in a T20I against Australia in December.

