BCCI yet to attract top names for vacant selection panel despite lucrative INR 1.25 crore package - Reports 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly struggling to attract huge names to comprise the new selection panel despite advertising a salary of ₹1.25 crore for the chairman of selectors and ₹1 crore for the remaining members.

The lack of applicants for the post has forced the BCCI to extend the stay of the incumbent selection committee.

The panel led by Chetan Sharma selected the squad for the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka despite their sacking being official in the aftermath of the T20 World Cup 2022.

According to a report by PTI, the newly appointed Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) forged by Ashok Malhotra, Sulakshana Naik, and Jatin Paranjpe will interview the shortlisted candidates on Thursday, December 29, in Mumbai.

A BCCI source with the know-how of things told PTI:

“If all goes well, on December 29, the CAC is supposed to meet physically in Mumbai and interview the shortlisted names."

A place in the selection committee has often been regarded as a thankless job of late. With a plethora of talent available and a relentless cricketing schedule, the task of selection has become a headache, resulting in the panel always being under the scanner after squad announcements ahead of Team India's ventures.

Chetan Sharma could reportedly retain his place in the selection panel as BCCI falls short of candidates

Former cricketer Chetan Sharma, who was the chairman of the selection panel, re-applied for the post after his sacking.

The personnel concerned with the task of finding a new selection panel views him as a candidate who could reprise his role as chairman or work under the chairman as a potential member. The source said:

“Chetan has a good chance of either being retained as the chairman or at least the North Zone representative if he is willing to work under new chairman, whosoever it is.

"The truth is BCCI is not getting any top names. It is not that they haven’t sounded out anyone. If Chetan didn’t have a chance, why would he apply? There must have been some assurances given."

Prior to selecting the squad for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, members were asked to submit reports for the ongoing third-round Ranji Trophy matches.

With members scattered across the country to watch the domestic games, a selection meeting with skipper Rohit Sharma was held online.

