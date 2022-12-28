Russell Domingo resigns as Bangladesh head coach after Test series loss to India - Reports 

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo has vacated his role following his side's 2-0 Test series loss at the hands of India. The South African was appointed as the head coach of the Bangla Tigers in 2019.

Domingo was part of the Proteas setup from 2011 to 2017, having begun as the assistant coach before eventually taking over from head coach Gary Kirsten after his departure.

The 48-year-old, who was told to take a step back from the white-ball formats after Sridharan Sriram's appointment for the T20 World Cup 2022, reportedly left for South Africa for Christmas.

Mohammad Isam @Isam84



espncricinfo.com/story/russell-… Russell Domingo resigns as Bangladesh head coach, days after specualtion mounted about his future in this role. Russell Domingo resigns as Bangladesh head coach, days after specualtion mounted about his future in this role. espncricinfo.com/story/russell-…

Making it clear that Bangladesh are seeking a new head coach to take the team to new heights, Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus told ESPN Cricinfo:

"We need a coach who has an impact and influence on the team. ou will soon see some changes. We are trying. We want a very strong team that can play quality and highly competitive team. We went close to beating India but it is tough to beat this team. We beat England and Australia in this ground, but India is a tougher side in these conditions."

He continued:

"In the mainstream, motivation is important. We don't just want a good coach, but he has to be a mentor. There's less scope to teach them skills at this level, but the coach needs to review performances with the players after a series."

Bangladesh's next international assignment comes in the form of a visit by world champions England after seven years. 2023 will begin with the next edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), which gives time for the board to shortlist and identify their next head coach.

Bangladesh cricket had a relatively memorable phase under Russell Domingo

Since Domingo's appointment in 2019, Bangladesh became a force to be reckoned with, especially in home conditions.

While they are still far away from where they want to be as a red-ball unit as indicated by their finish in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, Bangladesh did manage to secure their first Test win in New Zealand earlier this year.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo



Coach Russell Domingo wants his team to embrace the pressure



es.pn/3jfRXyy #T20WorldCup 'There's always massive pressure in World Cups, particularly for a cricket-loving nation like #Bangladesh Coach Russell Domingo wants his team to embrace the pressure 'There's always massive pressure in World Cups, particularly for a cricket-loving nation like #Bangladesh' Coach Russell Domingo wants his team to embrace the pressure es.pn/3jfRXyy #T20WorldCup https://t.co/qf8ehmnCtb

In terms of T20I cricket, the team secured a historic 4-1 series win over Australia at home before the 2021 T20 World Cup. However, the team had a poor tournament in the UAE, leading to the management conducting a thorough performance review.

Despite exiting the tournament without a win under the belt, Domingo was awarded a one-year extension.

Who will replace Russell Domingo as head coach of the Bangladesh team? Let us know what you think.

