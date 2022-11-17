"Be aggressive, but also focus on conditions and situations" - VVS Laxman's message to the team ahead of NZ T20s

Interim India coach for the New Zealand tour, VVS Laxman is hopeful of seeing an aggressive brand of cricket from his players in the three-match T20I series slated to start on November 18 (Friday). However, he has also warned the batting group to adjust to the conditions and play according to the game's situation.

"In T20 cricket, it's important to be aggressive. We have the guys who have this ability to express themselves. So that's the message from the captain and myself: be aggressive, but also focus on conditions and situations, and use that experience,” Laxman said ahead of the series opener in Wellington.

Regular captain Rohit Sharma and vice-captain KL Rahul have been rested alongside Virat Kohli. However, Laxman feels that the players selected for the series have enough experience at the international level, especially in the T20 format.

"Yes, our regular top order of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli isn't here, but the players who have been selected have played a lot of international cricket, especially T20 cricket,” Laxman added.

In addition to the regular top three batters, coach Rahul Dravid has also been rested for the New Zealand series. India bowed out of the T20 World Cup after getting hammered by England in the semi-final. Laxman felt that it was important to manage the workload of the players and give them breaks.

India has a huge pool of players too and Laxman said that it was a luxury to have so many top-class players who can don Indian colors. He also believes that T20 specialists will become a regular feature in the team going forward.

"There's definitely a lot of cricket being played, there's no doubt about that," he said, touching upon India selecting a young squad for the tour. "India is very fortunate to have so many players to choose from.

As a team management and selection committee member, you have to be mindful of when to give breaks to certain players. Breaks are important, to not only physically rejuvenate but also mentally,” Laxman said.

He added,

"India is lucky to have that kind of bench, a pool of players to choose from. I think that will be the case going forward, especially in white-ball cricket, you require specialist players.

Going forward, in T20s you will see a lot more T20 specialists, but managing their workload and choosing players from the pool we have is a blessing Indian cricket has."

Shubhman Gill returns to the land which gave him the initial fame

Life comes down to a full circle for Shubhman Gill as he returns to the country that gave him his first international recognition. He is the only player among the 16-member squad yet to make his debut in the T20 format.

Gill was adjudged the player of the tournament during the U-19 World Cup in 2018 which was played in New Zealand.

The 23-year-old also made his ODI debut in New Zealand in 2019. With the T20 debut just around the corner, Laxman expressed his excitement at the prospect of Shubhman Gill. He also played an instrumental role in Gujarat Titans’ winning the IPL trophy earlier in the year.

In his last nine ODI appearances, he has smashed a century and three half-centuries. Given the form he has been in, it won’t be a surprise if he is selected as a backup opener for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

"It's very clear he's one of the most talented players India have. In the opportunities he has had at the highest level, he has shown what a class player he is. Slowly and gradually, he is becoming a very consistent performer, a match-winner. He has a great future ahead of him,” Laxman quipped.

The three-match T20I series kicks off in Wellington on Friday (November 18). The next two matches will be played at Mount Maunganui (November 20) and Napier (November 22). It will be followed by as many ODIs which will commence from 25th November.

Poll : 0 votes