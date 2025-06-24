"Beard woh khud shape karte hai" - Aalim Hakim's stunning revelation of Virat Kohli's style

Celebrity hairdresser Aalim Hakim recently revealed that Virat Kohli shapes and styles his beard by himself. He praised the former India captain's style and hailed him as a grooming expert.

Aalim's comments came during a podcast with Hindirush. He even remarked that Kohli is capable of giving a haircut to others as well. The popular hairstylist said:

"Virat is a very stylish man. Beard who khud shape karte hai. Woh itne ustad hai, halka sa karate hai wo, baad mein woh sab khud karte hai. Dusro ke baal bhi kaat sakte hai. Unka haath bahaut saaf hai." (He shapes his beard himself. He is an expert. He just gets minor touch-ups, then he does everything himself. He even cut people's hair. His hands are very good.)

It is worth mentioning that Virat Kohli is among Aalim Hakim's regular clients. The star cricketer got a fresh haircut from the celebrity stylist ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) as well.

Meanwhile, Kohli is not part of the Indian squad for the ongoing five-match Test series against England. He announced his retirement from red-ball cricket last month, drawing curtains on a 14-year-long decorated career.

He looked in wonderful form during the IPL 2025. He amassed 657 runs across 15 innings and was the highest run-getter for RCB. The Bengaluru-based team ended their 18-year trophy drought as they clinched their maiden title.

"Teammate ke baal kaat te the woh" - Aalim Hakim reveals Sachin Tendulkar's hidden talent

During the same podcast, Aalim Hakim stated that Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar used to cut the hair of his teammates on foreign tours. He mentioned that the 'Master Blaster' has an eye for style and aesthetics.

Speaking about Tendulkar's sharp style game, Aalim said:

"Sachin Tendulkar, his eye is so sharp, Sachin Tendulkar sir bhi sab ke baal kaat sakte hai. Main toh unke baal 20 saal se kaat raha hoon, woh jab trips pe jaate the, West Indies woh sab, sab apne teammate ke baal kaat te the." (Sachin Tendulkar sir too can give a haircut. I've been cutting his hair since 20 years, but when he toured to West Indies and other countries, he would cut the hair of his teammates)

Apart from Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar, the other Indian cricketers who are often spotted at Aalim Hakim's saloon include MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh and Hardik Pandya.

