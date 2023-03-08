"Beast Kaur turns 34 today" - Fans react as Harmanpreet celebrates her 34th birthday

India Women skipper Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates her 34th birthday on Wednesday, March 8. It also happens to be International Women's Day and Harmanpreet is a perfect representation of how a modern-day woman should be.
The cricketer from Moga is currently playing in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) in Mumbai. She has had a great start to the tournament as her side Mumbai Indians (MI) have won both their games so far.
In a video uploaded by the franchise, Harmanpreet was seen celebrating with her MI teammates and support staff. The ace all-rounder was spotted cutting the cake as the other squad members sang the 'Happy Birthday' song for her.
Meanwhile, wishes for her birthday have flooded social media platforms ever since the clock ticked 12 at midnight. Here are some of the reactions:
Harmanpreet Kaur has been in blazing form in WPL 2023
After a shocking defeat in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia last month, Harmanpreet Kaur is making amends by leading the Mumbai Indians from the front in WPL 2023.
She played a blazing knock of 65 runs off just 30 deliveries, with the help of 14 boundaries, against Gujarat Giants (GG) in their WPL opener. Although she didn't bat in the last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the right-handed batter will hope to keep the momentum going in the upcoming matches.
The MI skipper was extremely delighted with her team's performance against RCB on Monday, March 6. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, she said:
"We just wanted to back ourselves. Wanted to chase and that was a good thing. Everyone in the team is ready to do whatever comes their way. I am really happy that everyone is enjoying in the team."
Mumbai Indians will hope to continue their winning run when they lock horns with the Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Thursday, March 9.
