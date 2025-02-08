Beau Webster takes a fantastic low catch of Dinesh Chandimal for Nathan Lyon's 550th wicket in SL vs AUS 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon snaffled his 550th scalp as Beau Webster took an excellent low catch to see the back of Dinesh Chandimal on Day 3 of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. It was also the 37-year-old's first wicket of the innings as the tourists made a vital incision to get ahead in the game.

The dismissal occurred in the 14th over of the innings as the former Sri Lanka skipper came down the wicket and seemed to have gotten a good piece of it to mid-on. However, Webster attacked the ball and moved well to take the catch smartly, making the Australians jubilant. It was the third wicket to fall for the hosts as Matthew Kuhnemann had earlier dismissed Pathum Nissanka (9) and Dimuth Karunaratne (14).

Meanwhile, the New South Welshman had picked up three wickets in the first innings as Australia's fantastic effort restricted the hosts to 257. Lyon dismissed Nissanka, Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews to give the upper hand to the Baggy Greens.

Nathan Lyon only 13 scalps away from being Australia's second-highest wicket-taker

Nathan Lyon (Image Credits: Getty)

With the off-spinner dismissing Kamindu Mendis soon after, his tally has now risen to 551, making him only 13 short of surpassing Glenn McGrath's 563 Test scalps. The legendary Shane Warne still remains their highest wicket-taker in the format with 708.

The tourists started Day 3 at 330/3 and already had a 73-run lead. However, Sri Lankan spinners were far better than the previous day and took the remaining seven wickets for 64 more runs but the opposition still held a healthy 157-run lead. Steve Smith (131) and Alex Carey (156) were the standout batters for Australia and the duo combined to add 259. Webster contributed a vital 31.

Australia have already retained the Warne-Muralitharan Trophy as they won the opening Test by an innings and 242 runs.

