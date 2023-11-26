"Begaani shaadi mein abdulla deewana" - Wasim Akram urges Indian and Pakistani fans to stop celebrating each other's defeats

Pakistan's legendary pacer Wasim Akram recently stated that he is saddened to see fans from India and Pakistan celebrate each other's losses.

Akram feels that supporters of both nations should focus on enjoying their own victories than revelling in the misery of the other nation.

During an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Akram remarked:

"Seeing the way India and Pakistan celebrate each other's losses, I can only think of the phrase, 'Begaani shaadi mein abdulla deewana'."

Akram went on to say that there are a few popular names in both countries who engage in activities that propagate negativity. Emphasising the importance of supporting each other, he added:

"I am not naming anyone, but there are a few famous people in both countries who sometimes don't help the cause. You are patriotic for your country, and we are for ours. Let's finish it there. Just be nice to each other at a time when everyone is struggling. At the end of the day, it's just a game."

Pakistan were subjected to heavy trolling in India following their group-stage exit at the recently concluded 2023 World Cup. The Pakistani fans returned the favor after Men in Blue's heartbreaking six-wicket loss to Australia in the final in Ahmedabada.

"It makes no sense to celebrate the other team's defeat" - Gautam Gambhir's message to Indian and Pakistani supporters

During the same discussion, Gautam Gambhir also echoed the same sentiments as Wasim Akram on the ever-intensifying rivalry between Indian and Pakistani cricket fans.

Gambhir mentioned how it makes absolutely no sense to be overjoyed to see another team's defeat. Gambhir urged the supporters to rather focus on the performances of their own team, stating:

"Focus on celebrating your team's victories rather than enjoying other team's losses. It makes no sense to celebrate the other team's defeat. When Pakistan lose, people in India are very happy, and it's the same in Pakistan when India suffer a defeat. This is a very negative attitude. It is important to change this approach, at least in sports."

Advising people to stop trolling other teams just for the sake of followers and social media attention, Gambhir added:

"Find joy in your own happiness, not in the sorrow of others. What benefit does it bring? A sportsman should not think like this. People have started doing such things just to get traction and followers on social media."

The 2011 World Cup winner hoped that fans of both teams would avoid targeting each other during the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup. He concluded:

"India and Pakistan will face each other in the T20 World Cup after a few months. You never know; they might square off in the final as well. But it shouldn't be the case that people in India are overjoyed if Pakistan lose against a team, or Pakistani fans celebrate if India lose any of their games. Both the team have their own challenges to deal with."

It is worth mentioning that not just fans, but several former cricketers from both countries also took a dig at each other during the 2023 World Cup.