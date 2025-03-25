"Being off Twitter is the right thing for me" - England opener reacts after deleting his account from social media platform

England opener Ben Duckett has opened up on his deleting his account on social media platform X, claiming that staying off it is the right thing for him for now. The left-handed batter's comments came after supposedly deleting the account due to his statements against a possible battle with Jasprit Bumrah facing some backlash.

With India set to play a five-Test series on English soil this summer, Bumrah will arguably be the main bowler the hosts will have to negotiate well to win. Duckett will face Bumrah with the new ball. He said in an interview with the Daily Mail that he knows what the right-arm speedster is capable of but is unfazed by it.

The southpaw said at Nottinghamshire’s media day on Monday as quoted by The Guardian:

"If you ask me about Jasprit Bumrah, I’d say, right now, he’s probably the toughest bowler to face in the world. It’s been an interesting week but I think for me, right now, being off Twitter is the right thing for me and it’s a lot easier life being off Twitter."

The 30-year-old has been one of England's top three scorers in Test and ODI cricket in the past year. In 50-over cricket, he has been their most prolific run-getter in the last 12 months, amassing 663 runs in 11 innings at 60.27.

"They hurt me so much" - Ben Duckett on England's losses in India and Champions Trophy

Ben Duckett. (Image Credits: Getty)

England won only one game across eight during their white-ball tour of India and lost everything in the Champions Trophy. Speaking about these results, Duckett asserted that they do care, contrary to people's perceptions. He hopes for the national team to turn the tables in the upcoming home season. He said:

"I think sometimes the way we play and stuff might look like we don’t care, but there’s a lot that goes into it behind the scenes with Baz. and the coaches. There’s so much more to it and moving forward now, it might look a little bit different. I don’t think the way that we’ll play will be different but we want to win games. For me, those two months in India and Pakistan, they hurt me so much. I want to win everything, I do. We’ve got an opportunity to put it right and have a really good summer and win lots of games."

England's home season begins on May 22 with the one-off Test against Zimbabwe.

