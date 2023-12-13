"Believe in your dreams, and believe in yourself no matter what"- David Warner pens an emotional note ahead of Test series vs Pakistan

Veteran Australian opener David Warner recently penned an emotional note as he steps into the final phase of his Test career. The Southpaw already indicated that he wants to bid farewell to red-ball cricket after the third Test of the series against Pakistan in Sydney, his hometown.

Australia and Pakistan will kick off the three-match Test series on Thursday with the opening game at the Perth Stadium. Aussie captain Pat Cummins revealed the playing XI on the eve of the contest, which confirmed David Warner's inclusion in the side.

Warner took to his official Instagram handle on Wednesday and shared a couple of pictures depicting his cricketing journey from the beginning. The 37-year-old also gave an inspirational message to all the young and budding players about belief and chasing dreams with passion. He wrote:

"To all the young kids out there, this was me when I first received my baggy and flick left to now. I want to remind you that your dreams are incredibly important. Whatever it is that you aspire to be or achieve, remember that your dreams are valid and worth pursuing.

Explaining the significance of self-belief and discipline, David Warner continued:

"Believe in yourself and your abilities, and never be afraid to dream big like I did . Whether you dream of becoming a professional athlete, an artist, a teacher, or anything else, know that with hard work, dedication, and perseverance, you can turn your dreams into reality.

He also advised the youngsters not to pay heed to detractors. Warner added:

"Don’t let anyone discourage you or tell you that your dreams are too big or too ambitious. Surround yourself with people who support and encourage you, and remember that setbacks and challenges are a natural part of the journey toward making your dreams come true. Stay focused, stay positive, and never stop believing in yourself and your dreams.

Warner concluded:

"Your dreams are the fuel that can drive you to great accomplishments, so hold onto them tightly and let them guide you toward a future filled with passion and purpose. Believe in your dreams, and believe in yourself no matter what. #dreams #selfbelief #trust

A look at David Warner's numbers in international cricket

Warner made his Test debut back in 2011 against New Zealand in Brisbane. He has played 109 matches so far and managed to accumulate 8487 runs at an average of 44.43, including 25 centuries and 36 half-centuries.

He has played 161 ODIs, scoring 6932 runs, which includes 22 tons and 33 half-centuries. He averages 45.30 and has a strike rate of 97.26 in ODI cricket.

In T20Is, he has played in 99 games. Warner has hit 2894 runs, including one hundred and 24 half-centuries. He has a fearful strike-rate of 141.30 in the shortest format.