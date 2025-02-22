Ben Duckett smashes consecutive fours to reach impressive hundred in AUS vs ENG 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

England opener Ben Duckett starred with the bat against Australia in their Champions Trophy 2025 opener at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, February 22. The left-handed batter smashed back-to-back boundaries off Spencer Johnson to get to his triple-figure mark.

This was Duckett’s third ODI ton and second against Australia. He took 95 balls to reach the three-figure mark, a knock laced with one six and 11 boundaries.

Duckett achieved the landmark in the 32nd over of England’s innings. Johnson bowled a shot ball delivery and Duckett made room and connected it with the toe end of the bat towards the covers with plenty of bottom-hand power on it. The 30-year-old then played a straight drive by getting on top of another short delivery to reach his 100.

He punched his hands in the air before taking off his helmet and raising his bat while his teammates stood up to applaud in the dressing room.

Watch the video below:

The Kent-born player has been in decent form with the bat in ODIs. Ben Duckett returned with 32, 65, and 34 against India in the recently concluded three-match series. He remains crucial for England’s chances in the Champions Trophy.

Ben Duckett and Joe Root recover England from early wickets against Australia in Champions Trophy clash

A clinical batting display from Ben Duckett and Joe Root helped England recover from 43/2 against Australia in the ongoing Champions Trophy match. The duo put on a 158-run partnership for the third wicket. Root, in particular, scored 68 runs off 78 deliveries, including four boundaries.

At the time of writing, England were 219/4 after 34.1 overs, with Duckett (108 off 103) at the crease. Skipper Jos Buttler has joined him in the middle.

Harry Brook (3) was the last batter to be dismissed, thanks to another stunning catch from Alex Carey. The latter also took a blinder to get rid of England opener Phil Salt (10). Ben Dwarshuis and Adam Zampa have been the pick of the bowlers for Australia, picking up two wickets so far.

