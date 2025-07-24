Ben Stokes dismisses debutant Anshul Kamboj for duck to claim first fifer since 2017 in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Jul 24, 2025 19:13 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty
Ben Stokes. (Image Credits: Getty)

England captain Ben Stokes once again proved his prowess with the ball, taking a fifer on Day 2 of the ongoing fourth Test against India at Old Trafford in Manchester. The seam-bowling all-rounder dismissed debutant Anshul Kamboj for a duck to claim his first five-wicket haul since September 2017.

Ad

Stokes had already taken two vital wickets on the opening day, dismissing his opposite number, Shubman Gill (12), followed by B Sai Sudharsan for 58. On Day 2, the Durham all-rounder got the better of Shardul Thakur (41) in the first session, followed by Washington Sundar for 27.

Kamboj's wicket came in the 110th over of the innings as Stokes bowled in the channel outside off-stump and the youngster edged it to keeper Jamie Smith. The England skipper is also now the leading wicket-taker in the series with 16 scalps.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Watch the video below:

Ad

Stokes put in a lion-hearted bowling performance in the previous Test against India at Lord's Cricket Ground as well. Along with scoring 77 runs, he picked up five wickets across both innings as the hosts beat the visitors by 22 runs on Day 5 in a thrilling contest.

India's lower order frustrates Ben Stokes and Co. to get to a competitive total

Rishabh Pant returned to bat and scored a useful 54. (Credits: Getty)
Rishabh Pant returned to bat and scored a useful 54. (Credits: Getty)

India had gone down to 266/5 after starting Day 2 at 264/4. Jofra Archer struck in only his first over of the day to remove Ravindra Jadeja for 20. England had their tails up, but Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar dug in for a precious 48-run partnership. Thakur's wicket saw Pant walk out to bat in a bold move after fracturing his toe on Day 1.

The keeper-batter scored 54, while Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj also added some valuable runs to lift their side to 358 all out. Team India will be keen to take a healthy first-innings lead to take the initiative.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications