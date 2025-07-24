Ben Stokes dismisses debutant Anshul Kamboj for duck to claim first fifer since 2017 in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

England captain Ben Stokes once again proved his prowess with the ball, taking a fifer on Day 2 of the ongoing fourth Test against India at Old Trafford in Manchester. The seam-bowling all-rounder dismissed debutant Anshul Kamboj for a duck to claim his first five-wicket haul since September 2017.Stokes had already taken two vital wickets on the opening day, dismissing his opposite number, Shubman Gill (12), followed by B Sai Sudharsan for 58. On Day 2, the Durham all-rounder got the better of Shardul Thakur (41) in the first session, followed by Washington Sundar for 27.Kamboj's wicket came in the 110th over of the innings as Stokes bowled in the channel outside off-stump and the youngster edged it to keeper Jamie Smith. The England skipper is also now the leading wicket-taker in the series with 16 scalps.Watch the video below:Stokes put in a lion-hearted bowling performance in the previous Test against India at Lord's Cricket Ground as well. Along with scoring 77 runs, he picked up five wickets across both innings as the hosts beat the visitors by 22 runs on Day 5 in a thrilling contest.India's lower order frustrates Ben Stokes and Co. to get to a competitive totalRishabh Pant returned to bat and scored a useful 54. (Credits: Getty)India had gone down to 266/5 after starting Day 2 at 264/4. Jofra Archer struck in only his first over of the day to remove Ravindra Jadeja for 20. England had their tails up, but Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar dug in for a precious 48-run partnership. Thakur's wicket saw Pant walk out to bat in a bold move after fracturing his toe on Day 1.The keeper-batter scored 54, while Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj also added some valuable runs to lift their side to 358 all out. Team India will be keen to take a healthy first-innings lead to take the initiative.