Ben Stokes falls for 33 attempting reverse sweep off Ravindra Jadeja on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja dismissed England captain Ben Stokes for 33 on Day 5 of the first England versus India Test at Headingley on Tuesday, June 24. The southpaw tried the reverse sweep, but the ball took the top edge and found Shubman Gill at short third man in the 68th over of the innings.

Ad

It was a wicket that India desperately needed as Stokes and Joe Root had put on 49 runs for the fifth wicket to bring the deficit below the 100-run mark.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

This was Jadeja's first wicket of the match after he had bowled 23 wicketless overs in the first innings, giving away 68 runs. Jadeja has found some rhythm in the latter half of the ongoing fourth innings.

Stokes had been reverse-sweeping the spinner almost every delivery, but that shot proved to be his downfall as England chase victory in the Leeds Test.

Joe Root holds key as the first Test moves towards a tense finish at Leeds

The England opening pair of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett put the hosts on course for a win, putting on 188 runs for the first wicket. Prasidh Krishna dragged India back into the match by removing Crawley for 65 and Ollie Pope for eight runs in the space of a few overs.

Ad

It was then Shardul Thakur's turn to make the impact in the match. The all-rounder removed Duckett for 149 and Harry Brook for a duck off two successive deliveries to give India further impetus in the innings.

Stokes and Root stabilised matters for England with a 49-run stand before Ravindra Jadeja dismissed the former to bring India back into the match. At the time of writing, England were 328/5 after 75 overs, with Root and Jamie Smith at the crease.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news