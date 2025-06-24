Ben Stokes falls for 33 attempting reverse sweep off Ravindra Jadeja on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja dismissed England captain Ben Stokes for 33 on Day 5 of the first England versus India Test at Headingley on Tuesday, June 24. The southpaw tried the reverse sweep, but the ball took the top edge and found Shubman Gill at short third man in the 68th over of the innings.
It was a wicket that India desperately needed as Stokes and Joe Root had put on 49 runs for the fifth wicket to bring the deficit below the 100-run mark.
Watch the video of the dismissal here:
This was Jadeja's first wicket of the match after he had bowled 23 wicketless overs in the first innings, giving away 68 runs. Jadeja has found some rhythm in the latter half of the ongoing fourth innings.
Stokes had been reverse-sweeping the spinner almost every delivery, but that shot proved to be his downfall as England chase victory in the Leeds Test.
Joe Root holds key as the first Test moves towards a tense finish at Leeds
The England opening pair of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett put the hosts on course for a win, putting on 188 runs for the first wicket. Prasidh Krishna dragged India back into the match by removing Crawley for 65 and Ollie Pope for eight runs in the space of a few overs.
It was then Shardul Thakur's turn to make the impact in the match. The all-rounder removed Duckett for 149 and Harry Brook for a duck off two successive deliveries to give India further impetus in the innings.
Stokes and Root stabilised matters for England with a 49-run stand before Ravindra Jadeja dismissed the former to bring India back into the match. At the time of writing, England were 328/5 after 75 overs, with Root and Jamie Smith at the crease.
