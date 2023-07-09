Ben Stokes gives one-word reply if England can win Ashes 2023 after three-wicket victory in Headingley

England captain Ben Stokes is fully confident that England win the Ashes 2023 despite being 1-2 behind in the five-match series.

The statement came after the hosts beat Australia by three wickets at Headingley in Leeds on Day 4 (Sunday, July 9), courtesy of Harry Brook's 75 as they successfully chased down 251.

When the all-rounder was questioned if England could win the remaining two Tests, he told BBC’s Test Match Special:

“Yep.”

Stokes further expressed his delight at England’s fightback in the third Test, saying:

"Headingley, day four yet again. It's some place to play cricket. I don't know what it is about the place, but it seems to bring out great games and unforgettable moments for the fans who come and watch."

Only Australia has ever come from 2-0 down to win the Ashes (in 1936-37).

The visitors' captain Pat Cummins, on the other hand, has denied any change in momentum. He said:

"We've had a wonderful run up until now. It's a shame, and it's one of those games you can look at and everyone kind of feels like you could have done something that might have contributed to a different result, but we've all played enough cricket to brush this one off and make sure we get ready for Manchester."

Australia won the first and second Tests by two wickets and 43 runs, respectively.

“It was incredible” – Ben Stokes’ ultimate praise for Harry Brook after 3rd Ashes Test heroics

Ben Stokes also lauded Harry Brook for his match-winning knock and fifty partnership with Chris Woakes for the seventh wicket to keep England in the game. He said:

"The way Brooky controlled the game from ball one with the bat was amazing. He went out there and put the pressure straight back on them. Then the way he played with Chris Woakes in that very important partnership for us. It was high class. For such a young lad in a high-pressure situation in an Ashes series, it was incredible."

Stokes labeled Brook a gifted player and feels that the 24-year-old will only go on from strength to strength. He added:

“We've all seen what he can do with the bat, he's an incredibly gifted player, and he's only going to get better the more pressure situations he gets put in."

Brook, who became the fastest player to score 1,000 runs in Tests (1058 balls), has, so far, scored 210 runs in three Tests, including two half-centuries.

Old Trafford, Manchester will host the fourth Ashes Test from July 19.

