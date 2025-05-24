Ben Stokes left stunned as Harry Brook pulls off a sensational one-handed catch in ENG vs ZIM 2025 Test [Watch]

England batter Harry Brook pulled off a sensational, one-handed catch to dismiss Zimbabwe's Wesley Madhevere for 31 in the one-off Test match at Trent Bridge on Saturday, May 24. A rising delivery from captain Ben Stokes hit Madhevere high on the bat, and Brook, who was stationed at second slip, flew in the air and grabbed it with one hand.

The effort left Stokes in complete awe as his side piled on the pressure in pursuit of a win in the four-day Test match.

It was Stokes' first wicket of the second innings as Zimbabwe continued to slide down in the second innings. Shoaib Bashir emerged as the pick of the bowlers for England with final figures of 6/81.

Zimbabwe lose by an innings and 45 runs in one-off Test against England

England enforced the follow-on after bowling Zimbabwe out for 265 runs in their first innings. Trailing by 300 runs in the second innings, the visitors found themselves 7/2 before captain Ben Curran and Sean Williams put on 122 runs for the third wicket.

Bashir broke the stand by removing Williams for 88, and a few overs later, sent Curran back for 37. The strikes dented Zimbabwe's chances of making England bat again in the second innings.

Sikandar Raza and Wesley Madhevere put on 65 runs for the fifth wicket before the latter was dismissed by a superb catch by Harry Brook at second slip. Zimbabwe lost the next five wickets for 48 runs to lose the game by an innings and 45 runs.

This was England's solitary red-ball match before they take on India in a five-match Test series, starting in Leeds on June 20. The Test match was Zimbabwe's first in England since 2003.

In the first innings, Brian Bennett became only the third Zimbabwean player to score a Test hundred against England, when he made 139 off 143 balls.

