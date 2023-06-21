"Ben Stokes made a mistake by not going for the new ball" - Harbhajan Singh on where England went wrong in 1st Ashes Test

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh feels that England skipper Ben Stokes made a mistake on the final day by not going for the new ball. The hosts persisted with the old cherry after it yielded Alex Carey's wicket, which shifted the game in Australia's favor.

England considered taking the new ball right after the 80th over but decided to give spinner Joe Root a chance to make something out of the old ball for one more over. The gamble paid off as Carey was dismissed, leaving Australia at 227/8 and England on the cusp of victory.

Cummins and Lyon capitalized on England's decision to continue with the old ball by launching a counterattack. The hosts did take the new ball after the end of the 85th over, but much to their despair, it did not offer much movement.

Stating that the new ball should have been taken when Lyon came out to bat, Harbhajan Singh said:

"Pat Cummins has to be praised for his knock, he played a captain's innings coming down the order. Ben Stokes made a mistake by not going for the new ball, they delayed it too much."

"England thought they would get Cummins and Lyon with the old ball as well, but Australia stepped up with a counter-attack instead," Harbhajan added.

Pat Cummins scored an unbeaten 44 off 73 balls, while Lyon chipped in with a crucial 16 runs off 28 deliveries to take the team home. The duo put on 55 runs for the ninth wicket, with a dropped catch by Ben Stokes at square leg being the only shaky moment in their partnership.

"Now the pressure will be on England" - Harbhajan Singh after Australia seal an early lead in the series

The Ashes series was tipped as an evenly contested one in the build-up, considering the talent as well as the playing styles of both teams. The first Test has been a perfect example to show how well-matched these teams are since the contest went down to the final session of the fifth day.

Tipping England to come back strongly under pressure, Harbhajan said:

"You never know with the new ball, he should have taken it after Carey was dismissed. By the time it was taken, both Cummins and Lyon were settled. Now the pressure will be on England, but the way they have played so far, I think they will come back strongly."

The second Ashes Test will take place at Lord's from June 28 onwards. Australia have acquired a prized 1-0 series lead with four matches left to play.

