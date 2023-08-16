Ben Stokes returns to ODI set-up, England name three uncapped players in limited-overs squads to face New Zealand

Ben Stokes has returned to England's ODI set-up for their upcoming series against New Zealand.

The English have named full-strength squads for the upcoming limited-overs series, which includes four T20Is and four ODIs. The two squads also has three uncapped players in Gus Atkinson, John Turner, and Josh Tongue.

Stokes retired from ODI cricket in July 2022, citing the unsustainable schedule with three formats in international cricket. However, the England think tank, including head coach Matthew Mott, have convinced him to return and help them defend their crown.

The 32-year-old all-rounder, who has made 105 ODI appearances, played an instrumental role in England's 2019 World Cup win on home soil. Stokes scored 465 runs in 11 matches at the tournament, including a splendid unbeaten 84 in the final against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Tongue made his Test debut against Ireland this summer. He also impressed in his only outing in the 2023 Ashes, dismissing Steve Smith twice at Lord's on his way to scalping five wickets across two innings. However, he only has 16 wickets in 15 List A games.

Fast bowlers Gus Atkinson and John Turner have received their first England call-ups in any format, with the latter only being included in the T20I squad. While Jofra Archer remains in the fray to play the 2023 World Cup, he hasn't made it into either squad.

National men's team's national selector Luke Wright welcomed Stokes and trusts that every fan will be excited to return him to the one-day fold. The former all-rounder suggested that facing New Zealand will be an ideal preparation for the 2023 World Cup, which begins on October 5 in India.

As quoted in the official wesbite, Wright said:

"We have been able to name two extremely strong squads that underline the depth of talent we enjoy in white-ball cricket. The return of Ben Stokes only adds to that quality with his match-winning ability and leadership. I am certain that every fan will enjoy seeing him back in an England ODI shirt again.

"We’re also excited to give first international call-ups to both Gus Atkinson and John Turner while Josh Tongue has deserved a place in the T20 squad after impressing during the Ashes. Any series against New Zealand is closely fought and will provide us with an ideal opportunity to test ourselves against one of the best teams in the world."

England ODI squad to face New Zealand

Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

England T20I squad to face New Zealand

Jos Buttler (c), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, John Turner, Luke Wood.

The two sides will meet in the first of the four T20Is on August 30 in Chester-le-Street. The four-game ODI series begins on September 8 in Cardiff.