"He said he's always going to be there to offer support" - Ben Stokes reveals conversation with Joe Root after deciding to become Test captain

England's newly-appointed Test captain Ben Stokes opened up on his conversation with former captain Joe Root after the former took charge. Stokes shared that the right-hander gave full support and that he would take his advice whenever required.

The first Test against New Zealand in a three-match series at Lord's starting Thursday will see Stokes lead England for the first time as a full-time skipper. The 30-year-old arrives in the role as Root resigned in mid-April this year following consistent criticism and five years since taking charge.

Speaking at a press conference, Stokes highlighted that there has been a mutual understanding between them, offering support to one another. The seam-bowling all-rounder stated that he will turn to Root whenever he needs advice, saying:

"To be honest, when I rang him to say that I'm taking the role, and you know he's one of the nicest blokes around, he said he's always going to be there to offer support and stuff like that. He also said he doesn't want to feel like he's getting in the way or sort of overstepping the mark, but let me be me and I said the same thing to him."

He shared that he told Root to concetrate on his batting. He divulged that he backed Root when the right-hander was captain and he knows that he's got his support as well. Stokes said:

"I said 'Look mate, just concentrate on your batting now, you don't have all this extra responsibility on your shoulders. Just don't feel like you have to feel like you have to come to me. You concentrate on getting your runs and I'll come to you when I need some advice.'"

He added:

"I backed Joe in the whole five-six years he did it and I know fine well that I've got the backing of him even though he's decided to step away from the captain's role so yeah, that's nice."

When asked how it felt to lead England, the New Zealand-born player denied any nervousness and instead highlighted the excitement. Stokes declared that his goals won't change much as the skipper and said:

"No actually, I'm not nervous, to be honest. It's just a new responsibility and we're going out there trying to do the same thing I've done in my 80 games that I've played already, which is to try and win games for England. I've just got a bit more to think about now, but I'm excited."

He added:

"I don't see this as any hinder on what I bring to the team as a few people have escalated out that it might but I'm just very very excited to get going and just no nerves, just more excitement. Obviously, it's going to be a very proud moment, but it is what it is."

The 30-year-old has captained England only once in Test cricket, which ended in a defeat. Stokes missed the entire summer of 2021 due to a mental-health break; hence, he would be keen to make an impact.

"It's been a good few days working with him" - Ben Stokes on England's new coach Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum. (Image Credits: Getty)

Stokes offered insights into new coach Brendon McCullum's methods by saying he has constantly encouraged the players. He added:

"He's pretty much done everything like he's sort of explained in the way that he coaches. He hasn't thrown a ball yet. So, he's lived up to that, but no he's been good and he's all about making everyone feel, in his words, ten feet tall."

He added:

"I think it's pretty obvious the way that he will speak in the dressing room because the way that he played the cricket and what he did for New Zealand cricket when he was in charge of them. So, it's been a good few days working with him. Let's see, how this week goes."

Meanwhile, England named their XI for the Lord's Test, handing a debut to pacer Matthew Potts. James Anderson and Stuart Broad also returned after missing out on the West Indies tour.

