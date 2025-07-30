Ben Stokes ruled out as England make 4 changes for ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

The England cricket team have been dealt a body blow as captain Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the fifth and final Test of the ongoing series against India. The game is scheduled to start on Thursday, July 31, at The Kia Oval in London.

The seam-bowling all-rounder has picked up an injury in his right shoulder, forcing England to appoint Ollie Pope as the captain for the Oval Test. In all, the hosts have made four changes to their XI from the Manchester Test.

Stokes was his side's best bowler at Old Trafford in Manchester, picking up six wickets across both innings and notably a fifer in the first. The seam-bowling all-rounder sent down relentless spells in both innings, but was in visible discomfort during the second one. With the Ashes also scheduled for later this year, England seemingly want to manage his workload.

Spin-bowling all-rounder Jacob Bethell will take Stokes' place in the XI. Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson and Brydon Carse also miss out, with the hosts opting for a proper four-seam attack in Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton and Josh Tongue, bereft of a spinner. Overton and Atkinson will play their first Test of the series. The selectors have also remained cautious with Jofra Archer, who only recently returned to the Test side.

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (captain), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue.

"The likelihood I won't play is very unlikely" - Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes. (Image Credits: Getty)

Having sent down 140 overs throughout the series and taken 17 wickets, the star all-rounder had said after the Manchester Test that it was highly unlikely that he wouldn't play at The Oval. He had stated, as quoted by the BBC:

"I don't want to eat my words, but the likelihood I won't play is very unlikely. It's been a pretty big workload so far in this series. It was another big week in the third Test at Lord's, the same again this week. Pain is just an emotion, so it's just one of those things."

With the skipper being the most crucial part of England's bowling unit, it remains to be seen if they can stop India from levelling the five-Test series.

