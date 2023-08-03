Ben Stokes takes to social media after British Airways loses his luggage

England Test captain Ben Stokes sought help through social media after his luggage did not turn up following a British Airways flight. The all-rounder recently inspired his team to a 2-2 draw in the 2023 Ashes against Australia from a 0-2 deficit.

He voiced his concern through a post on Twitter, where he also tagged the official handle of British Airways. The airline was quick to respond through the comments section and vowed to assist the cricketer with his issue.

"Bags not turned up off the plane @British_Airways and help would be greatly appreciated," Stokes wrote.

Stokes has a considerable time to recover from the intense five-match series, which came to an end following a thrilling contest at The Oval, followed by a subsequent meet-up with the Australian squad in a nightclub.

The two teams were expected to conduct the post-series celebration in the dressing room at The Oval, but could not get the timings right, leading to a change in the schedule.

With the all-rounder not involved in ODIs anymore, he is slated to use the time to have his dodgy knee looked at. He largely featured as a batter in the series due to his knee injury, and scored over 400 runs in the series, including a stunning hundred in the fourth innings at Lord's.

"Who knows if we can do it against India, only time will tell" - Ben Stokes on whether Bazball will work on the subcontinent

Ben Stokes' next international red-bal assignment comes in the form of a five-match Test series against India away from home in early 2024.

While England won two Tests and drew one against the reigning Test champions, they were only awarded nine points for their efforts after being docked 19 points for slow over rate over the course of the series.

England have lost 4-0 and 3-1 across their last two trips to India, but remain the last team to have defeated them in the subcontinent. Commenting on whether the aggressive approach will work in India as well, Stokes said during the post-match press conference:

"I remember when we beat New Zealand 3-0, (the chatter) was we couldn't do it against South Africa, (we) couldn't do it against Pakistan, (we) couldn't do it against Australia. So who knows if we can do it against India, only time will tell."

England will host New Zealand for a white-ball series from August 30 onwards, which will begin their preparations for the ODI World Cup. The two teams will kickstart the tournament in India as well on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.