Ben Stokes trolls ICC after Test team of the Decade cap looks similar to Baggy Green

England all-rounder Ben Stokes trolled ICC for their choice of colour for the ICC "Test team of the Decade" cap. The cricketer wrote that he was disappointed with the special cap as it was similar to the Baggy Green cap worn by the Australian Test team.

Taking to Instagram to post a picture of himself wearing the cap, Stokes said that wearing a cap similar to the Australian Test cap didn't seem right. After Ben Stokes pointed out the similarity, ICC responded to the cricketer’s tweet, as they cheekily apologised for the incident.

Ben Stokes was famously selected for the ODI and Test Team of the Decade and took to social media to show off the special caps. The all-rounder tweeted that he is very proud to receive both the caps, but admitted wearing the Test team of the Decade cap doesn’t seem right. Notably, the cap is similar to the one worn by England’s fiercest rivals Australia.

ICC respond to Ben Stokes in hilarious fashion

Soon after Ben Stokes pointed out the similarity, ICC came up with a hilarious response. The body first apologized to Ben Stokes, pairing their apology with a laughing emoji. ICC then also shared a comical meme featuring Ben Stokes, where he is seen liking the ODI team of the Decade cap, but not the Test team one.

Although the funny interaction between Ben Stokes and ICC left many in splits, the cricketer would be happy to have been recognized for his achievements. Ben Stokes is regarded as one of the best all-rounders in the world and has been at the centre of everything great about England cricket over the past decade.

Stokes has played a total of 67 Tests for England, scoring 4428 runs at an average of 37.84. The all-rounder has scored 10 hundreds and 22 half-centuries in the longest format of the game. Ben Stokes has also proven himself to be an accomplished bowler, picking up 158 wickets in Tests at a strike rate of 57.

In ODIs, the cricketer has represented England 95 times, notching up 2686 runs at an average of 40.63. Stokes has 70 ODI wickets for England, with a bowling strike rate of 41.6.