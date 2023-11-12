Bengaluru weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the India vs Netherlands match?

Team India will square off against the Netherlands in their final league-stage game of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in Bengaluru on Sunday. The tournament has reached its business end and fans will hope for an exciting battle.

Both teams are on two extreme points in the standings. While the Men in Blue are top of the pile with eight wins, the Netherlands languish at the bottom with only two victories.

The Dutch will look to fire in unison against India, with a place in the 2025 Champions Trophy on the line. A win today would help them finish within the top eight, thus securing a Champions Trophy berth.

Rohit Sharma and company, on the other hand, are yet to lose a game in the ODI World Cup. They will look to carry the momentum before the all-important semi-final clash against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium against Mumbai.

While both teams have different agendas going into the game, fans will rejoice in the pleasant weather conditions in Bengaluru. Although rain has played spoilsport in the last couple of matches in Bengaluru, it is unlikely to be the same on Sunday.

According to Accuweather, there is no chance of precipitation at all when India play against the Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, there would be significant cloud cover throughout the contest.

"We're pretty well rested" - India head coach Rahul Dravid hints at retaining the same playing XI

With the Netherlands game being a dead rubber, many experts suggested that the Men in Blue could rest some players to keep them fresh for the knockouts.

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid, however, asserted that players are in good shape after a six-day break from their last game.

"I mean, honestly, we've had six days off from the last game," Dravid told reporters. "So, we're pretty well rested. We've got one game before the semi-final and the guys are in good shape. That's all I'll say without giving away much."

