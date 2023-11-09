Bengaluru weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match

New Zealand and Sri Lanka gear up to play their final league stage match at the 2023 ODI World Cup on Thursday, November 9, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. However, the contest which is crucial across multiple levels could be marred by rain, leading to severe consequences for some parties.

A win could potentially seal New Zealand's progress to the semi-finals courtesy of their superior net run-rate. However, a win for Sri Lanka would more or less help them seal a spot in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Furthermore, a potential loss for the Blackcaps would be a huge boost to the other two teams still alive in the semi-final race, namely Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Rain played a huge role in New Zealand's previous World Cup contest, which was held at the same venue. The Blackcaps came away empty-handed despite scoring 400 runs in the first innings, as Fakhar Zaman's ton during the curtailed run chase was enough for Pakistan to emerge as victors by the DLS method. The loss extended the Kiwis' losing streak to four matches in the league stage.

Sri Lanka's struggles continued with a loss against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. They are currently placed ninth in the points table with four points to their name.

According to Accuweather, there is a realistic chance that rain will have a major say in the proceedings during the New Zealand-Sri Lanka encounter in Bengaluru. There is a 90 percent probability of precipitation and a 54 percent chance of thunderstorms. A total rain spell of three hours has been predicted with 86 percent of cloud cover.

The Chinnaswamy Stadium does have excellent drainage facilities, which are capable of handling light showers. However, in the case of an incessant downpour, there might not be much that the groundsmen or the facilities in place can do about it.

"Can’t control the weather, our focus is on the cricket" - New Zealand captain Kane Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, who returned to the playing XI during the contest against Pakistan after a thumb injury, spoke about the bleak weather conditions projected on matchday. He said during the pre-match press conference:

“We can’t control the weather. There may be a thought in the back of your mind, but at the end of the day, our focus is on the cricket."

Will weather have the final say to hamper the Blackcaps' hopes of making it into the top four? Let us know what you think.