“Best answer brother” – Irfan Pathan reacts to Gautam Gambhir’s indirect response to S Sreesanth 

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has come out in support of his former teammate Gautam Gambhir, who came up with an indirect reply to Sreesanth following an altercation in the Legends Cricket League in Surat on Wednesday (December 6).

For the unversed, the argument happened during the game between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants. Sreesanth stared and exchanged a few words with Gambhir after being hit for a six and four. In response, Gambhir hit back at Sreesanth with a death stare and retorted back at him.

Following the game, Sreesanth alleged that Gambhir provoked him and did not respect his colleagues.

Reacting to the episode, Gambhir wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“Smile when the world is all about attention!”

Expand Tweet

Irfan Pathan replied to it:

“Smile is the best Answer brother.”

Expand Tweet

As far as the match is concerned, India Capitals beat Gujarat Giants by 12 runs, courtesy of a half-century from Gambhir. The latter scored 51 off 30 balls, including seven boundaries and one six as the Capitals posted 223/7 in their allotted 20 overs. In response, Gujarat managed 211/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Irfan Pathan has played with both Gautam Gambhir and S Sreesanth

Irfan Pathan has played with both Gautam Gambhir and S Sreesanth for Team India across formats.

The trio together won the 2007 T20 World Cup under MS Dhoni’s captaincy. Pathan emerged as the Player of the Match in the final, with figures of 3/16, while Gambhir starred with the bat, scoring 75 runs off 57 balls. Sreesanth also chipped in with one wicket in that game.

Overall, Pathan represented India in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is, picking up 301 wickets across formats. The left-handed batter amassed 2821 runs, including one ton and 11 half-centuries.

Meanwhile, Gambhir played 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is for India, scoring 10324 runs, comprising 20 centuries and 63 fifties.

On the other hand, Sreesanth represented India in 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20Is, bagging 169 wickets across formats.