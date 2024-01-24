"Best T20I batsman of this era" - Fans split as Suryakumar Yadav named ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year for 2023

Suryakumar Yadav was named the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year for 2023 on Wednesday, January 24. The right-handed batter beat Zimbabwe’s Sikander Raza, New Zealand’s Mark Chapman, and Alpesh Ramjani of Uganda to win the accolade for the second year running.

Suryakumar amassed 733 runs, including two tons and five half-centuries, in 17 innings at an average of 48.86 and a strike rate of 155.95 last year. He amassed the most runs in the format from a full-member team and will now look to continue his exploits ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

In 2023, Suryakumar also smashed his record fourth T20I ton. India captain Rohit Sharma, however, broke the record for most centuries by slamming his fifth T20I ton against Afghanistan earlier this month.

Expand Tweet

As skipper, Suryakumar led India to a 4-1 T20I home series win over Australia in the absence of senior players after the 2023 ODI World Cup. He also guided India to a 1-1 draw in South Africa.

Fans on X came up with mixed reactions to Suryakumar Yadav being named T20I Cricket of the Year 2023.

"Best T20I batsman of this era," one user wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Suryakumar Yadav will next be seen in action for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League

Suryakumar Yadav missed out on the recently concluded three-match T20I home series against Afghanistan due to an ankle injury that he sustained during India’s tour of South Africa.

The 33-year-old underwent a successful groin surgery and will next play for five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) under new captain Hardik Pandya in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Suryakumar recently took to X to share his health update and wrote:

"I want to thank everyone for their concerns and well wishes for my health, and I am happy to tell you all that I will be back very soon."

Expand Tweet

Suryakumar, the backbone of India’s middle order, is expected to play a pivotal role for the Men in Blue at the 2024 T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies in June.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App