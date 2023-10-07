"Best wishes Mr. RJ"- Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja wishes him ahead of India's opening match in 2023 ODI World Cup

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja received good luck wishes from his wife Rivaba Jadeja ahead of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup opening match against Australia on Sunday (October 8). Jadeja's IPL home ground, MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, will host the match.

Jadeja has been in decent bowling form in ODIs in the recent past, with consistent performances in the Asia Cup and other bilateral series. However, there has been a dip in his batting returns over the past year in 50-over cricket.

Fans and team management are hoping that he will find his batting rhythm soon as he is expected to play the finishing role for Team India in the World Cup along with Hardik Pandya.

Rivaba Jadeja took to her official X handle on Friday and shared a picture along with her husband. She wished him well for the World Cup with a caption that read:

"Best wishes Mr. RJ @imjadeja"

Dinesh Karthik recalls seeing Ravindra Jadeja first time in IPL 2008

Veteran Indian wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik recently recalled the first time he saw Ravindra Jadeja in action during the IPL 2008 match between Delhi Daredevils and Rajasthan Royals. They were in opposing teams as Karthik was in Daredevils while Jadeja represented the Royals.

"The first time I saw Ravindra Jadeja was Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils. They were struggling in Delhi, and it was the first-ever IPL match. He played a lovely little knock of 40 when they were in all sorts of trouble. Then, one of the greatest leg-spinners, the late Shane Warne, said that he is a rock star," Karthik said.

On change in his perception of Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik continued:

"That's when I started following closely and realised he is a rock star. He is somebody who can do things when people least expect him to do, just like the one that he did for CSK in IPL 2023 final."

On the possibility of Jadeja playing another World Cup, Karthik added:

"He is so fit that he could end up playing another World Cup, but am going to go out on a limb and say I would be very surprised. He is in his mid-30s and has to play four long years to play another World Cup."

