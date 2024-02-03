"Beta aise karte hai fast bowling"- Top 10 funny memes after Jasprit Bumrah's fiery 6/45 spell on day 2 of 2nd IND vs ENG Test in Vizag

Team India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah put on an exhibition of high-class reverse swing bowling on day 2 of the second Test against England in Vizag on Saturday (February 3).

The hosts managed to reach 396 in the first innings before getting all-out in the first session. Zak Crawley (76) and Ben Duckett (21) gave England a brisk start with a 59-run opening partnership in 10.2 overs. Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Duckett in the 11th over to give India a much-needed breakthrough.

Zak Crawley hit an authoritative half-century before perishing while trying a big shot against Axar Patel. After being hit for four fours by Crawley in a single over in his previous spell, Jasprit Bumrah made a stunning comeback by dismissing Joe Root with a wonderful set-up.

He also castled out Ollie Pope with a spectacular yorker, which uprooted middle and leg stumps. In the third session, Bumrah continued his carnage by dismissing Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes, cleaning up the entire English middle-order single-handedly.

He then sent back Tom Hartley and James Anderson in the end to finish things off on a high with a six-wicket haul. After bundling out England for 253, India reached 28/0 in five overs at stumps on day 2.

Fans were ecstatic after witnessing Jasprit Bumrah's blazing spell against England on Saturday. They heaped praise on him by sharing intriguing memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best reactions:

"When you play in India, reverse swing plays an important role"- Jasprit Bumrah

Speaking after the conclusion of play on day 2, Jasprit Bumrah reflected on his magnificent bowling performance, saying:

"When you play in India, reverse swing plays an important role. Being born in this country, we learn the art of reverse swing in domestic cricket and can use it too our advantage. So very happy when you get wickets through reverse swing, no better feeling. When the ball is reversing, sometimes people try to bowl too many magic deliveries.

Shedding light on his thought process, Bumrah added:

"Just because the ball is reversing, you won't get wickets every ball. You have to bowl good balls and set up the batter. You have to use your deliveries wisely. After that Pope delivery, I had an idea that they might be keeping an eye on inswingers. The outside edge then comes into play. The ball was maintained really well and when they edged it, it did carry.

India will be hoping to bat well on Day 3 and take a sizeable lead to gain advantage in the second Test. They currently trail the five-match red-ball series 1-0.

