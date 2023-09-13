"Bete ko gift"- Top 10 funny memes after India beat Sri Lanka in a thriller to reach Asia Cup 2023 final and also help Pakistan

Team India registered a 41-run win against Sri Lanka in their second Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2023 on Tuesday, September 12, at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Courtesy of the second straight win, they sealed a spot in the final of the tournament.

Bangladesh is now out of the final race. Pakistan also heaved a sigh of relief after India's win. Their chances of advancing would have taken a severe hit if Sri Lanka had won this game. Now, the winner of the match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Thursday will face India in the summit clash of Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday.

In Tuesday's match, India batted first after winning the toss and posted a total of 213 in 49.1 overs. Rohit Sharma top-scored for his side with 53 (48). Dunith Wellalage took a fifer, while Charith Asalanka scalped four wickets for Sri Lanka.

Indian bowlers then put on a collective effort to restrict the Lankan side to 172 in 41.3 overs to help their side win the match by 41 runs. Kuldeep Yadav stole the show again with a four-wicket haul.

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the thrilling Asia Cup 2023 contest between the two neighboring nations on Tuesday. They expressed their reactions through some hilarious memes.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

It was a challenging pitch and we want to play more on these kind of surfaces: India captain Rohit Sharma

At the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma reflected on the victory and said:

"Was a good game for us, to play a game like that on a challenging pitch. We got challenged and it was good. It was a challenging pitch and we want to play more on these kind of surfaces. He has worked really hard on his bowling for the past few years. He has been consistently clocking 140 kph. It takes time. It looked like he could take wicket every ball."

He added:

"It wasn't an easy target to defend. The pitch got a bit easier towards the end. We had to hold our nerves and we did that pretty well in the end. Yeah I mean, again Kuldeep for the past year or so has been bowling very well. He worked on his rhythm. When he was not part of the squad, he has gone back to the drawing board. The ball is coming out of his hand really well."

Men in Blue will square off against Bangladesh in the last Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2023 on Friday (September 15) in Colombo.