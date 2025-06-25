“Better than a good day at work” - Fan’s poster goes viral from Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [In Picture]

A fan's poster from the fifth day of the first Test between England and India has gone viral. England beat India by five wickets as they chased down a total of 371 runs on a thrilling final day at Headingley, Leeds.

During the day's proceedings, a fan was seen in the stands holding a poster that read:

"A bad day of cricket is better than a good day at work."

Below is a picture of the same posted by Star Sports India on Instagram:

The fan could have been making a reference to India's performance on the fifth day. The visitors had to defend 350 runs with England having all 10 wickets intact, beginning the day at 21 for no loss.

The Indian bowlers toiled hard in an attempt to defend the target. However, they were not successful as the hosts got over the line with five wickets to spare. Zak Crawley made 65 while Ben Duckett slammed a magnificent 149. Joe Root (53*) Jamie Smith (44*) saw England comfortably through in the end.

The bowlers struggled put pressure on the England batters and weren't aided by the fielders. Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur bagged two wickets each while Ravindra Jadeja managed to pick up one.

India will be determined to bounce back in the second Test

Having lost the opening Test of the five-match series, the pressure will now be squarely on the visitors heading into the next game. With eight days before the start of the second Test, the team at least has time to rest and recover.

There were positives to take away for the Indians with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant scoring hundreds in the first innings and Jasprit Bumrah picking up five wickets, followed by centuries from KL Rahul and Pant in the second innings. However, the rest of the batters and bowlers were well below par, leading to plenty of questions leading into the second Test.

India suffered batting collapses in both innings which arguably cost them the match in the end. The fielding let them down as well with several catches being grassed across both innings. The second Test begins on Wednesday, July 2, at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

