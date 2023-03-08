BGT 2022-23: "I'm a little disappointed by his batting performance" - Wasim Jaffer calls for KS Bharat to be replaced in Ahmedabad

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer reckons that Ishan Kishan should replace KS Bharat for the fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad. Jaffer admits that Bharat's returns with the bat have been disappointing and that Kishan's explosive strokeplay could put Australia on the back foot.

Bharat, who made his Test debut in the first Test in Nagpur, has struggled with the bat like most other Indian batters. In five innings, the right-hander's highest score is 23 and he has fallen to Nathan Lyon on three occasions.

Speaking on ESPN Cricinfo's Timeout, Jaffer stated that he expected Bharat to do better despite not-so-friendly batting conditions, as the 29-year-old bats well for his state. He said:

"I think Ishan Kishan should come in for KS Bharat because I'm a little disappointed by his batting performance. No doubt he is a good player and plays spin well but he hasn't made a significant contribution in this series.

"He was unbeaten in one innings but didn't do well in the remaining five. Even though the conditions have been testing, you expect from KS Bharat, who bats in the middle-order for his state."

The 44-year-old has backed Kishan to throw the Aussie spinners off their lengths and fill the void left by Rishabh Pant.

"I think Ishan Kishan will get an opportunity, although he also struggles against off-spin and Australia have two finger spinners. However, Ishan Kishan is a dynamic player and he could play Rishabh Pant's role if he clicks. He can put the opposition on the back foot. So, that's one change I foresee."

Kishan has decent first-class numbers, mustering 2985 runs in 48 games at 38.76 with six centuries. His strike rate is also a healthy 68.90.

"I wonder if he is fit to play" - Wasim Jaffer on Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami celebrates a wicket. (Credits: Getty)

Jaffer went on to heap praise on Umesh Yadav's performance in Indore but was unsure if he will make way for Mohammed Shami in the fourth Test. He said:

"We don't know the fitness status of Mohammed Shami and it emerged that India had rested him from the previous Test. I wonder if he is fit to play. However, Umesh Yadav bowled exceptionally well in Indore. Hence, it remains to be seen if he will make way for Shami. I don't see any more changes."

The 44-year-old also underlined that India could play an extra batter in place of a seamer if the pitch spins too much. He added:

"India can play extra batter if the pitch has too much spin as one fast bowler hasn't bowled a lot. If reverse swing is available, then the Indian bowlers can do very well. That might be a calculated call."

Shami used the reverse swing on offer to significant effect in the first two Tests to rattle the opposition.

